Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE:HR opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.