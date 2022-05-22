KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

