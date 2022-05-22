Analysts Set Expectations for Leafly Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Leafly in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Leafly’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Leafly in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45. Leafly has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

