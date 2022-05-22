Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,905 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $11,571,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Lantheus by 967.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

