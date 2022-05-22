Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

