Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.