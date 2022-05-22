Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE MO opened at $51.09 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

