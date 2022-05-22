OneSpan Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpan in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OSPN stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.61. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in OneSpan by 127.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 30.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

