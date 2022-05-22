KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NUE opened at $119.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

