Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on VIQ Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIQ Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.86%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

