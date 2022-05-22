Skeena Resources Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$699.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.38. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.90 and a 1-year high of C$17.11.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

