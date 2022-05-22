Toll Brothers (TOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TOL opened at $47.68 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after buying an additional 192,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,382,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

