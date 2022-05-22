Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $46.27 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

