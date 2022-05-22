KeyCorp Comments on United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of X opened at $23.79 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
