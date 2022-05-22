KeyCorp Comments on United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of X opened at $23.79 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

