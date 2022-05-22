Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 7.90. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

