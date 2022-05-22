Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otonomo Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Otonomo Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $1.33 on Friday. Otonomo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomo Technologies (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.