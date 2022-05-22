Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.87 million.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

CVE:TTR opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.59 million and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.99.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

