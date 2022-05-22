Zacks Investment Research Comments on Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TENX opened at $0.64 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

