Raymond James Weighs in on Skeena Resources Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

SKE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

SKE opened at $7.97 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.