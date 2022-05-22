Nautilus (NLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Nautilus to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nautilus by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,572 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 777.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 1,471.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 170,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 159,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

