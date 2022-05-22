Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

