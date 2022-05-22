KeyCorp Comments on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

RSG stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

