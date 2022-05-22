XPeng (XPEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. XPeng has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $23.27 on Friday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in XPeng by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

