Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Recruiter.com Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 208.02%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of RCRT stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Recruiter.com Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

