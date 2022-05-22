Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.76. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $176.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.