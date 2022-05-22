Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE PM opened at $101.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

