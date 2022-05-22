Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBY opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

