Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

