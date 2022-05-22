Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
