Intuit (INTU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $6.70 per share for the quarter.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuit stock opened at $367.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

