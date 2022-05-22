Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PLX stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dror Bashan purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

