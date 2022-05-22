Nordson (NDSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.00. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $199.51 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $219,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.