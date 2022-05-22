Agilent Technologies (A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

