Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

