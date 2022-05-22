Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.970-$1.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.97-1.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $15.11 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

