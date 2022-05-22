ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATA. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.43.

TSE:ATA opened at C$35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.61. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$29.00 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

