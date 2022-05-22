National Bankshares Lowers ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$52.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank cut their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Laurentian set a C$59.00 target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.43.

TSE:ATA opened at C$35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

