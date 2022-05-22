Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.17.

BMO opened at C$130.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$142.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$121.76 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

