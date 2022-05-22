Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$158.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.17.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$130.92 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.76 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$142.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.20.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.