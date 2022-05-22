Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.06.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$68.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$140.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.23. The company has a market cap of C$61.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$66.05 and a 52-week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6700007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total value of C$397,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,957.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.