David A. Beitel Sells 1,280 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.