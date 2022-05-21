David A. Beitel Sells 1,280 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.