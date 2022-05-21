David A. Beitel Sells 1,280 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

