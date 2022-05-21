Citigroup Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

