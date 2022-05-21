Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 455.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.