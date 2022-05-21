Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DT. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 232.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 134,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $4,041,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

