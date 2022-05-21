Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $225,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,856 shares of company stock valued at $805,708. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zillow Group stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.