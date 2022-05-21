Csenge Advisory Group Invests $223,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.