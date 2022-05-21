Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $148.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

