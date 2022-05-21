Wells Fargo & Company Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $136.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.64.

Valero Energy stock opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

