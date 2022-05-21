Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.44.

WELL stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

