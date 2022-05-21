Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,070,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,746,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.