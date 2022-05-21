Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $997,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,724.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,322 shares of company stock worth $45,966,601. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

